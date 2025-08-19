LIONS ALERT! THIS IS THE ENDGAME... New Fed Powers And An Economy In Freefall. (A Full-Breakdown).
From Greg M
Lions.
Let’s start with this.
New Fed Powers And An Economy In Freefall.
The illusion is cracking, and even the mainstream media is having a hard time covering up the ever worsening freefall economic scam-show/news.
What we are seeing here is Babylon’s final stage experiment, handing the Federal Reserve new powers to manage not just interest rates, but th…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.