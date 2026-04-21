Lions. Of course. This is Trumpland.

First the market gets “talks are off,” stocks drop, nerves crack, and then… right on cue the miracle headline arrives! Ceasefire extended.

Amazing how reality in Trumpland can reverse itself in a single trading session depending on what the market needs to hear.

One minute it is “expect a deal,” the next it is “expect bombing,” then suddenly it is “never mind, ceasefire extended.”

This is not strategy. It is narrative CPR.

A rolling emergency broadcast for market sentiment, where policy changes by the hour and the only thing more unstable than the Middle East is the message coming out of Trump’s mouth.

Trumpland… where war, peace, and market support are all apparently interchangeable by the hour.

GM