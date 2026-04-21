Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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Digital Grave Digga's avatar
Digital Grave Digga
5h

Pretty soon no one will buy that Snake Oil! Don the Con is DONESKI!

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Les Ranger's avatar
Les Ranger
5h

Mealy Mouth Monday instead of TACO Tuesday.

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