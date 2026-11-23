Shout out to Frank Mercari.

Lions. Trump publicly and privately pushed Nvidia's board to reinstate Jensen Huang as CEO, and as a result, the board voted unanimously on November 23, 2026, to bring him back less than two weeks after his November 12 resignation.

The CEO resigned on November 12, 2026, following revelations and an internal board investigation into multiple extramarital affairs, including one with a woman US intelligence suspected of spying for China and others with Nvidia employees.

On the back of this… stocks are surging….

BUT HERE IS THE WARNING!

THIS DOES NOT GUARANTEE THAT THE STOCK MARKET SELLOFF IS FINISHED…

THIS IS NOT AN ALL-CLEAR!

GM