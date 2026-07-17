Lions. US strike waves on Iranian civilian infrastructure… carried out at Trump’s personal direction… have hit civilian bridges, a civilian train station, and a civilian airport.

This is no longer merely a campaign against weapons systems. It is becoming a civilian infrastructure war.

Lions. This dramatically increases the danger of civilian casualties, regional retaliation, prolonged power and water disruptions, and another violent leg higher in crude oil.

Lions. Once civilian infrastructure becomes fair game, escalation begins feeding itself.

And God Is Watching…

GM