Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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Carnie outlaw's avatar
Carnie outlaw
6h

I hope you all are stocking up on supplies. I got about 3 cords of firewood . Listen to Greg about food insecurity. Dry beans and a pressure cooker will save you if the grocery stores go empty! Don’t forget the salt! Learn how to make no knead bread! Learn new cooking skills!

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Phillip @ Millennial Capital's avatar
Phillip @ Millennial Capital
7hEdited

Desalination plants all over the middle east will be hit next. Get ready for cheap property prices in Dubai crypto bros lol

Oh look, Kuwait is reporting a desalination plant was hit

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