LIONS ALERT! Trump Has Ordered CIVILIAN Strikes On Iran... And They Have Begun. (Now WE THE AMERICAN PEOPLE Have Hit Iranian Civilian Infrastructure).
From Greg M
Lions. US strike waves on Iranian civilian infrastructure… carried out at Trump’s personal direction… have hit civilian bridges, a civilian train station, and a civilian airport.
This is no longer merely a campaign against weapons systems. It is becoming a civilian infrastructure war.
Lions. This dramatically increases the danger of civilian casualties, regional retaliation, prolonged power and water disruptions, and another violent leg higher in crude oil.
Lions. Once civilian infrastructure becomes fair game, escalation begins feeding itself.
And God Is Watching…
GM
I hope you all are stocking up on supplies. I got about 3 cords of firewood . Listen to Greg about food insecurity. Dry beans and a pressure cooker will save you if the grocery stores go empty! Don’t forget the salt! Learn how to make no knead bread! Learn new cooking skills!
Desalination plants all over the middle east will be hit next. Get ready for cheap property prices in Dubai crypto bros lol
Oh look, Kuwait is reporting a desalination plant was hit