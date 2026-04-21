Lions… just yesterday I wrote an article on this for you, READ THAT FIRST! Before reading this below so you will have a solid foundation on what and why the UAE is asking for a currency swap. Click HERE.

Lions, the UAE operates inside a dollar-linked system, with its currency pegged to the dollar. A reserve swap line would not just be symbolic… it would improve direct access to dollar funding, and liquidity is the whole game.

So what the UAE is really saying is THIS…

“Get us deeper inside the dollar-protection umbrella before war pressure starts ripping through shipping, finance, tourism, capital flows, and confidence all at the same time.”

GM