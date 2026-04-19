Lions. Trump is threatening to hit Iran “VERY VERY” hard again if Iran does not accept US terms, with specific threats against infrastructure such as power plants and bridges.

At the same time, Trump said a US delegation would go to Pakistan AGAIN for more talks. (Trump is here trying to play both sides of the trade).

Why?

Lions ALL last week Trump said deal was close, maybe tomorrow etc… then came the #FAKE “The Strait Is Fully Open” announcement…. and the $760 million dollar bet that crude would fall, placed 20 minutes before Trump’s announcement.

Leading up to “The Straits Fully Open” announcement, Trump was setting the ground work for Friday’s market manipulation/inside trade leak. (A deal is close maybe tomorrow etc.)

Here is how that one played out…

A short sale of the Brent futures, lots worth about $760 million between 12:24 and 12:25 GMT. That implies an average sale price of about $95.12 per barrel. Brent later settled at $90.38 after dropping 9.07%, and traded as low as $86.09 intraday.

So Lions the math is this… if covered at the settlement price… about $37.9 million gross profit. (If covered near the intraday low… about $72.1 million gross profit).

Lions. Even at the conservative end, the profit on that trade was roughly $38 million in a matter of hours. And the better-timed trade… is roughly $72 million.

Lions. Currently the CFTC (Commodity Futures Trading Commission) is “looking into” multiple similar trades placed minutes before Trump made a pivot-policy announcement… where markets reacted sharply and violently… but Lions, DO NOT hold your breath waiting for any arrests.

…………………………………………And Lions… he is setting another one up again…

And I believe IT WILL BE EVEN BIGGER.

GM