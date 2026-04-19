Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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Bassehound's avatar
Bassehound
2h

Thought the war was won by the USA per duppy, wait we did not win🤡

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Garrett Kensler's avatar
Garrett Kensler
2h

The reason why I closed all my shorts.

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