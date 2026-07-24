Lions Alert! Trump Is Warning Both China and Russia To Not Provide Iran With Military Assistance. (And The War Is Widening Again...)
From Greg M
Lions first… I am sure both China and Russia have NO FEAR of Pedo Trump.
And this war is widening….
US intelligence is saying that “outside assistance” could be improving/helping Iranian targeting and drone capabilities. According to US intel, Russia is providing some form of targeting intelligence and drone related support. And the same is being said of…