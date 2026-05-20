Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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Don Burgundy's avatar
Don Burgundy
25m

We all just need to take the 🤡💊 because it’s 🤡🌏

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Michael's avatar
Michael
26m

I am so tired of this bull crap lies etc

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