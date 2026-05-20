LIONS ALERT! Trump Just Said ... "IRAN WANTS A DEAL VERY BADLY" AGAIN! (And Even Though Its 100% #FAKE), The Stock Market Loves It.
From Greg M
Lions… so earlier, pre-market, Trump said “he could end the war very quickly.” Then, as the day progressed, stocks began to fall under pressure and crude oil started to gain..
And just now… this……………………………………………………………………………
Trump says AGAIN!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
We all just need to take the 🤡💊 because it’s 🤡🌏
I am so tired of this bull crap lies etc