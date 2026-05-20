Lions Alert! Trump reaffirms he would end the war in Iran ‘very quickly.’ (Stock Futures Reverse Higher And Crude Oil Drops).
From Greg M
Lions… wow. Just wow.
Ok. So Trump regurgitates “he would end the war in Iran very quickly.”
And just like magic. Stocks futures rise and crude drops.
A propaganda headline can move futures, obviously. (And insider trading can run rampant).
But, A propaganda headline cannot refill inventories. And presidential propaganda headlines cannot reopen the strait.
GM
The BULLSHIT never stops
Quick pump and dump for a few billion.