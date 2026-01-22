Lions Alert! Trump Tariff Reversal And "TACO" Trade...
From Greg M
Lions…
Quick caution here. You’re seeing headlines about Trump’s tariff reversal sparking a global rally, and people talking about the “TACO trade,” (the idea that he always backs down).
A reversal rally is often relief, just as we are seeing now… and the “TACO” narrative is betting on inconsistency.
Lions. Here’s the real risk. When markets start assuming reversals/TACOS are automatic, more risk gets piled on and price action distortions worsen.
With that, we trade this the Lion way… defined risk, (as in the trades I post for you every Saturday).
Moreover… WE DO NOT DEVIATE FROM OUR OVERALL STRATEGY.
GM
I can't bear to watch or listen to this buffoon anymore but I guess he really made a fool of himself in Davos. Incoherent ramblings and treats. What a disgrace!
Unless you're a Trump insider, there's no point in trying to outsmart this market. Nobody, not even Trump, knows what he's going to do beyond the next few hours.