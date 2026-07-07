Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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Vic's avatar
Vic
3h

In this world of lies etc, and the world being fed misinformation constantly this comes as no surprise. I was just reading where Trump has authorized the sale of F15’s to Turkey. Now this morning he is lifting all sanctions that were on Turkey.

So what’s the truth?

Again, if people would simply read that book that sits on people’s desk and on their book case at home, they would realize this was all prophesied over 2500 years ago, in vivid detail.

Will there be a war between Israel and Turkey? Absolutely. Turkey, Russia, Iran, and the surrounding muslim nations will attack Israel when Israel is at a time of peace. The peace hasn’t happened yet.

But it will. Abraham accords perhaps? We will see.

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dbischler's avatar
dbischler
3h

So much for being in NATO. I bet Finland is saying WTF?

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