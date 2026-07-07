Lions… its not going to stop as we have said repeatedly.

After Iran, the next major regional US-Israel target being discussed is Turkey

Lions. Turkey is increasingly at odds with Israel. Israel wants military dominance.

Lions…. we need to watch Netanyahu’s public pressure campaign against Turkey. We need to watch whether Israel begins framing Turkey as the next major regional threat after Iran. And Lions… its already looking like that.

Netanyahu and Trump are already setting the groundwork, and a mechanism to sell this to an already war weary public.

Should we expect a False Flag event?

A Turkey tomorrow war may have already begun.

GM