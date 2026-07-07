Lions Alert! TURKEY IS NEXT ON THE U.S.-ISRAEL TARGET LIST. (A New Tomorrow War Is Being Set Up).
From Greg M
Lions… its not going to stop as we have said repeatedly.
After Iran, the next major regional US-Israel target being discussed is Turkey
Lions. Turkey is increasingly at odds with Israel. Israel wants military dominance.
Lions…. we need to watch Netanyahu’s public pressure campaign against Turkey. We need to watch whether Israel begins framing Turkey as the next major regional threat after Iran. And Lions… its already looking like that.
Netanyahu and Trump are already setting the groundwork, and a mechanism to sell this to an already war weary public.
Should we expect a False Flag event?
A Turkey tomorrow war may have already begun.
GM
In this world of lies etc, and the world being fed misinformation constantly this comes as no surprise. I was just reading where Trump has authorized the sale of F15’s to Turkey. Now this morning he is lifting all sanctions that were on Turkey.
So what’s the truth?
Again, if people would simply read that book that sits on people’s desk and on their book case at home, they would realize this was all prophesied over 2500 years ago, in vivid detail.
Will there be a war between Israel and Turkey? Absolutely. Turkey, Russia, Iran, and the surrounding muslim nations will attack Israel when Israel is at a time of peace. The peace hasn’t happened yet.
But it will. Abraham accords perhaps? We will see.
So much for being in NATO. I bet Finland is saying WTF?