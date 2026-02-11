LIONS ALERT! U.S. Job Creation WORST IN 16 YEARS.
From Greg M
Lions…
They told We The People of America that 584,000 jobs were created… but now they say it was really just 181,000.
Are we supposed to believe that?
THIS is incredible and yet… does anyone still need any more proof that ALL the data is #FAKE?
If the numbers can be revised into a different universe, LITERALLY, then the “data” is a false narrative. (More Devilism).
Reality on the ground is the bill…. and the middle class is paying it… via delinquencies, layoffs, foreclosures, business closures, falling demand, and an economy in FREEFALL.
When will people wake up?
GM
Trust me Greg, I've tried sharing your content and explaining to them about what's going on, but they don't believe me. They think I'm just paranoid and my mind is being filled with poison. Even my own wife thinks I'm nuts. Now I just focus on myself with making sure I'm prepared. If they sink they sink. Nothing I can do about it.
And many of the "jobs" that were created were just part-time and gig work.