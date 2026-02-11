Lions…

They told We The People of America that 584,000 jobs were created… but now they say it was really just 181,000.

Are we supposed to believe that?

THIS is incredible and yet… does anyone still need any more proof that ALL the data is #FAKE?

If the numbers can be revised into a different universe, LITERALLY, then the “data” is a false narrative. (More Devilism).

Reality on the ground is the bill…. and the middle class is paying it… via delinquencies, layoffs, foreclosures, business closures, falling demand, and an economy in FREEFALL.

When will people wake up?

