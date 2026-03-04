Lions Alert! U.S. Launches Military Operations In Ecuador... (No Seriously).
From Greg M
Lions…
Reports are that the US has launched joint military operations inside Ecuador. Details are being withheld.
THEME: Targeting drug trafficking/organized crime.
The announcement came from US Southern Command.
While Ecuador’s Defense Ministry kept the details classified.
GM
The Donroe Doctrine is in full force. Absurdity. Let's not forget they are helping to collapse Cuba right now as well.
Mad Man in office thinks he will bring the Second coming of Jesus back to Earth. Amerika is far way too stretched and will lead to Our Collapse.