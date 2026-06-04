Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
VIPCO's avatar
VIPCO
3h

The solution is old fashioned you tar and feather these people and put them on a small boat to Israel. Trump could care less about WE THE PEOPLE

Reply
Share
2 replies
Kamil's avatar
Kamil
4h

Trump doing worse damage to this country than Obama, and thats saying something

Reply
Share
1 reply
27 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gregory Mannarino · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture