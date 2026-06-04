Lions. I do not want to sit here and call out the creature sitting behind the Resolute desk BUT…

What he is allowing IS TREASONOUS.

Why?

US inventories of crude are STILL being “loaned out” to support foreign economies from energy shock…………… while our own reserves are being depleted and American citizens are suffering. FULL-STOP.

Lions, below, this is a copy/paste directly from the US Energy Information Administration.

U.S. commercial crude inventories just fell by 8 million barrels in one week, dropping to 433.7 million barrels. Analysts expected a 4-million-barrel draw. The actual draw was twice that amount.

Lions as we have been warning over and over for WEEKS now.

The oil “cushion” is being drained… AND the US middle class is being placed directly in the path of the fallout.

OUR RESERVES ARE BEING USED TO SUPPORT FOREIGN ECONOMIES WHILE THE AMERICAN PEOPLE GET HIT.

Lions… READ THIS BELOW.

GM