Lions…

Every Saturday I post new trades for you, credit spreads…

However. Geopolitical escalation… this war has already crossed multiple borders and by definition its now a regional war.

With that… this week is a NO-GO for new trades.

We are not forcing nor pushing bad position(s) exposure into a major event driven gap risk.

Lions. For the markets, we watch the fallout and see where it goes… oil, volatility, yields, futures, and whether this becomes a broader energy and markets shock event.

GM