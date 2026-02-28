Lions Alert WAR Update... (AND NO-GO For New Trades).
From Greg M
Lions…
Every Saturday I post new trades for you, credit spreads…
However. Geopolitical escalation… this war has already crossed multiple borders and by definition its now a regional war.
With that… this week is a NO-GO for new trades.
We are not forcing nor pushing bad position(s) exposure into a major event driven gap risk.
Lions. For the markets, we watch the fallout and see where it goes… oil, volatility, yields, futures, and whether this becomes a broader energy and markets shock event.
GM
Greg, you are truly an anker for me in these times by sharing yiur insights, and I am very thankful for it.
Is there anything you can say about thw price of silver in times like these, what is to be expected? The price just shot up 30% in less than a week. Does it typically keep climbing or maybe something else?
Stock up on everything is all I can say. Better to have things and not need them, rather than need them and not have them. The world has short circuited thanks to our wonderful “peace president”.