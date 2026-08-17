Lions. You really cannot make this up. IMPOSSIBLE!

The Trump administration is aggressively warning America and its allies about the national security risks posed by Chinese technology and artificial intelligence.

Washington is restricting Chinese technology. It is banning certain Chinese products. It is warning allies against becoming dependent on China’s AI ecosystem.

Then there is the Trump family.

Trump World Liberty Financial is collaborating with WorldClaw, a Hong Kong based company offering access to 90 AI models. 43 of those 90 models, nearly half, come from Chinese companies that the Trump administration itself has flagged over national security, military or intellectual property concerns.

So let’s make sure we understand the situation.

The United States government tells other nations: Chinese AI represents a national-security threat.

Washington tells its partners…. choose our technological ecosystem or China’s. The Trump administration restricts Chinese robots and other technology because officials warn of cyberattacks, surveillance, data theft and threats to critical infrastructure.

But a business financially connected to Trump and his family can collaborate with a platform distributing Chinese AI models, including models from companies the US government itself has placed under restrictions…..

While the Trump family’s crypto products can generate revenue from the “arrangement.”

Thoughts?

Comments?

GM