Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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David Becker's avatar
David Becker
3h

He's making money and the rest of us are struggling!!

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Bill Wallace's avatar
Bill Wallace
3h

The weight of the AI bubble exceeds that of Bessent's entire treasury.

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