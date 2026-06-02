Lions Alert! WE ARE INSIDE A FULL-SPECTRUM CRISIS. AND THIS IS WHAT'S NEXT. (Full Breakdown).From Greg MGregory MannarinoJun 02, 2026∙ Paid522816ShareLions, we are now INSIDE a full-spectrum crisis… and the #FAKE pacification storyline no longer matches physical reality.YESTERDAY… 1. Trump said a deal with Iran could happen “over the next week.”2. He said talks were continuing “at a rapid pace.” (15 minutes after acknowledging talks were off, and he didn’t care, after Iran said talks were over). He a…Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Gregory Mannarino.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.PreviousNext