Lions. Commercial inventories of diesel fuel is being sold off to foreign nations, essentially subsidizing their economies due to war shock.

YES… ITS HAPPENING.

Now, in light if Iran’s rejection of Trump’s proposal… America has a VERY big problem.

US domestic fuel cushions are being drained into a global war-stress market to stabilize foreign demand, allies, shipping, aviation, and overseas economies.

THIS HAS TO STOP TODAY.

Currently US distillate/diesel stock piles are at the lowest level since 2005 and about 20% below the 10-year average for this time of year.

Lions. That is freight, food, farms, construction, generators, ports, and emergency logistics.

Lions. Diesel moves the system. Diesel moves the trucks. Diesel moves the food. Diesel moves the freight. Diesel moves the farms. Diesel moves construction.

And now the United States is drawing down domestic fuel cushions while exports surge into a global war-stress market?????????????????????????????? !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

This war is a MAJOR CRISIS EVENT. And America is being asked to absorb higher fuel risk at home so the global system does not seize overseas? Come on now!

Lions. The US is draining OUR domestic fuel cushions to keep the global system from locking up…………. FULL-STOP.

IMO… this is a developing national emergency which is being allowed to manifest itself BY DESIGN.

GM