Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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Craig's avatar
Craig
1h

Bribing the rest of the world while raping Americans. Oh wait….Trump is a rapist

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Tom Adkins - Augusta's avatar
Tom Adkins - Augusta
1h

DIESEL IS THE FUEL OF LIFE TODAY

IT MOVES BASICALLY EVERYTHING

IT IS SUBSIDIZED MOCKERY OF US CITIZENS…..WHEREBY WE ATTEMPT TO PLACATE OTHER NATION STATES THAT ARE BEING HARMED BY 47 MANIA

LIONS…..THIS MESS CAN not CONTINUE MUCH LONGER

SOMETHING IS GOING TO FRACTURE BIGLY….

EXPECT FF HERE SOON

THE TEMPO INCREASED

SEEK PEACE

SOLITUDE

BE KIND

BE PREPARED

EYES WIDE OPEN

ON GUARD

OORAH !!!

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