Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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Keith in north TEXAS's avatar
Keith in north TEXAS
14m

Global Famine will hit the world pretty soon I’m betting. People are already hurting but it’s gonna get much worse from here on out.

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2 replies by Gregory Mannarino and others
carole doerr's avatar
carole doerr
10m

While these lies are going on around Iran, Trump is using taxpayer money for his projects. He is bankrupting the people in the US and the world.

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