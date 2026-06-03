(CNBC)- The Iranian regime has agreed not to have nuclear weapons, President Donald Trump told the New York Post’s “Pod Force One” podcast — but he added that Tehran could still “change their mind.”

LIONS THIS IS DEVILISM OF THE HIGHEST POSSIBLE ORDER.

ITS FALSE, A LIE, AND A GRAND DECEPTION.

The Fatal Contradiction…

First… THERE HAVE BEEN NO NEW TALKS AS OF LATE.

Second… WHERE IS THE SIGNED/ENFORCABLE “DEAL/AGREEMENT.” ??????

What happens to Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile? What enrichment activity is permitted, if any? What inspections and verification resume? What happens to sanctions? What happens to the blockade? What enforcement exists if either side violates terms? HAS THE STRAIN RE-OPENED?

LIONS….And his own words destroy the #FALSE claim

The headline says Trump adds that “they can change their mind.”

Then what has been achieved? NOTHING AS IN ZERO.

Lions. This is another attempt to turn an unverified claim into a victory narrative while the physical crisis continues underneath it.

TRUMP IS CLAIMING CREDIT WHILE PRODUCING NO PROOF OF A NEW DEAL.

WHERE IS THE SIGNED DEAL?

WHERE IS IRAN’S CONFIRMATION?

WHERE IS THE VERIFICATION?

WHERE IS THE REOPENED STRAIT?

GM