(CNBC)- President Donald Trump on Wednesday said, “I love the inflation” after being asked if he was concerned about new consumer price index data that showed the annual inflation rate at 4.2%, a three-year high.

Lions… WHAT THE ACTUAL!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Does Trump think this is a joke?

Inflation is not a joke. Energy inflation is not a joke. War inflation is not a joke.

The middle class getting harvested is not a joke.

Lions, when inflation hits a three year high and the president says he “loves” it, understand what that means.

The people running this system do not feel what ordinary people feel. They see inflation as narrative. We feel it as groceries, fuel, rent, utilities, insurance, and survival.

This is the disconnect on an unprecedented scale.

This is the harvest.

READ THIS BELOW.



