Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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Les Ranger's avatar
Les Ranger
2h

25th Amendment. And or grim reaper.

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Commissioner777's avatar
Commissioner777
2h

Ephesians 6:12 has never been more apparent to me.

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