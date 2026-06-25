Lions. AMERICAN FARMERS WILL NOT GET A SINGLE DIME FROM THIS...
From Greg M
Lions… Trump another grift/lie.
Trump, in a social media post on Tuesday, wrote: “The Money and/or Sanctions that the U.S. Treasury is releasing goes into escrow, controlled by the U.S.A., and will be used for the purchase of food and medical supplies, exclusively from the United States, including Corn, Wheat, and Soybeans from our great American Farmers.”
GM
The futures market is breaking the farmers ,surprised that corporate farmers are going along with losing money . This is IRAN MONEY to bail out our country ,food most important thing on earth with water .3 ring circus as Greg says look over here not over there .BIG PROBLEMS IN NEBRASKA AQUIFER DRAINING AND WELLS GOING DRY ,COLORADO NO FRUIT TREES PRODUCING AND ON FIRE .PAY ATTENTION TO WHATS GOING ON ITS REPEATING 1930 s.Were still in roaring 20s .EXPECT A 20% draw down in stocks ,then a bounce ,then real pain after midterms it’s being manipulated
Who knew that being in Government could be so profitable?