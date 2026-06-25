Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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Ron Kallhoff's avatar
Ron Kallhoff
1h

The futures market is breaking the farmers ,surprised that corporate farmers are going along with losing money . This is IRAN MONEY to bail out our country ,food most important thing on earth with water .3 ring circus as Greg says look over here not over there .BIG PROBLEMS IN NEBRASKA AQUIFER DRAINING AND WELLS GOING DRY ,COLORADO NO FRUIT TREES PRODUCING AND ON FIRE .PAY ATTENTION TO WHATS GOING ON ITS REPEATING 1930 s.Were still in roaring 20s .EXPECT A 20% draw down in stocks ,then a bounce ,then real pain after midterms it’s being manipulated

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David Friedhoff's avatar
David Friedhoff
1hEdited

Who knew that being in Government could be so profitable?

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