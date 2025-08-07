HEADLINE…

Lions…

EPIC!!!! Today! An Emergency Liquidity Feeding Frenzy.

$100 BILLION in ultra-short-term debt = the government is saying “We need money RIGHT NOW!

Make no mistake, THIS IS desperation being masked! The government must keep refinancing at ever-increasing velocity. AND IT WILL WORSEN FROM HERE… It’s Hidden Panic From Behind the Curtain.

Behind the scenes, liquidity demands are surging, while at the same time, LIQUIDITY IS DRYING UP!!!!!! Just as we have warned would happen going back as far as you want to go…

Lions… tax receipts are falling short, government spending is off the charts, and the Treasury is trying to avoid avoid admitting there is a crisis.

GM