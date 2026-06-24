Lions… The market is today pricing in de escalation relief…. (at least for now).

Not victory.

You want to know who won the war? JUST FOLLOW THE MONEY.

With that…

US sanctions relief for Iran is letting more Iranian oil supply re enter the market AND, US sanctions relief for Iranian banks IS STOCK MARKET POSITIVE.

A quick heads up.

Lions. I will not be able to do a post market video today. I apologize for this. BUT! We will reconvene in the morning.

Roar lions! Roar.

GM