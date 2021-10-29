As you know I am not getting a video blog out today, saying goodbye to my best friend Prince- spending all the time I can with him- I will miss him a lot.
I just wanted you to be aware that the DXY has made a strong move higher and the MMRI is back over 90, actually it is over 92. Crude oil is also lower by about 1.5%
Nothing major going on but just pay a…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.