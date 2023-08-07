Lions and friends.
As you may know, I am a contributor to Gerald Celente’s Trends Journal. I contribute by writing articles FOR FREE for the TJ. I do this because I believe in what Gerald is doing. Moreover, I also believe that the TJ is the cutting edge- there is not another publication like it.
I asked Gerald if he would consider offering a discount to …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.