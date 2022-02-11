This was the title of the video I put out on Wednesday.
Yesterday Fed. President Bullard sent stocks down after his comments about aggressive rate hikes.
Today the market is down on what is being reported as escalation or potential war- Russia/Ukraine.
When I said BE READY in my post market wrap-up on Wednesday, I was looking for- as you know, a potential…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.