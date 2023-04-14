I have gotten a ton of emails from fellow traders who want to short this market.
PLEASE DONT.
Lions, this market is being artificially propped up by a MASSIVE central bank rate/debt suppression scheme beyond belief! This PUSHES cash into risk assets/stocks.
As we have discussed repeatedly, IF THE FED CAN MAINTAIN THE ILLUSION OF STABILITY IN THE DEBT MARKE…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.