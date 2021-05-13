Below is a link to my appearance on The Barrel Buddies, TRUST ME, YOU WILL WANT TO SEE THIS!

ALSO LET ME KNOW IF YOU ARE COMING TO THE JULY 4TH PARTY HERE IN VEGAS! I sent out a message just prior to this.

A July 4th blowout pool party at a private residence with food, music, and fireworks. FREE! Just bring the cheapest bottle of whiskey you can find… I…