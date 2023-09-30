The video below was taken by my new friend Andrew from The Tesla Plaid Channel on September 14th, and includes some VERY cool footage of my COPO Camaro at Bradenton Motorsports Park.

I hope you enjoy this!

If you like Drag Racing, be sure to sub to Andrews channel.

Plaid 1/4 Mile vs TWO Big-Boost Supras w/Chutes! 8-Sec ZL-1 Camaro! Greg’s COPO! Fox! 4 Rac…