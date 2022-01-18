Look at the picture on the bottom of this page taken from a headline off of the CNBC website.
Look at this guy.
People who get rattled on a day like today have little business being in the market…
IF YOU ARE THIS GUY SELL! GET OUT OF THE MARKET AND FIND ANOTHER MORE SIMPLE WAY TO MAKE A LIVING.
Who made the rule that markets are only supposed to go higher…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.