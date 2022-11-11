I got caught up talking about Ed Hall at the end of my video blog this morning, and being that it was the ONLY one I will do today- as I will be at Ed’s funeral, I forgot to say “Love Each Other, Care About Each Other, And Be Charitable” as I do every Friday.. Forgive me.
Remember Our Veterans, Remember Ed Hall, and Remember Pearl Harbor!
Below is a pict…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.