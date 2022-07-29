Lions and friends.
Yes I have been listening to you and getting your emails about the overwhelming amount of trolls posting to this newsletter as of late.
Here I offer a free service and there is always going to be some people who use these things to further their own agenda. Jealousy, hatred, whatever…
I appreciate you bringing this to my attention and …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.