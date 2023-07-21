Wow!
First off I missed all of you BIGTIME!
What a drive! 5 days across the country.
Honestly I am 100% exhausted. With that, I did get to see a lot and it was a fun drive actually.
Left Nevada, went through Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, then finally Florida! Drove through a couple of ghost towns and saw a lot of abandoned c…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.