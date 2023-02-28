Lions and friends.
Tomorrow is the first of the month, and on the first of each month I humbly ask for your support of my work. Your support is very appreciated.
If you feel like I am doing a good job, and my work is valuable, if you enjoy this free newsletter, my website, free chatroom, free downloads, etc. please consider sending me just $5
You can do th…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.