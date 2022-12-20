Scammer alert!

Lions and friends.

Please beware! My YouTube blog is rampant with scammers, and as many as I get rid of they keep returning…

ANY COMMENT WITH WHATSAPP, TEXTME+, @USER, OR TELEGRAM IN THE TITLE- AMONG OTHERS, OR IN THE COMMENT ITSELF, THESE ARE SCAMS! BEWARE OF ANY COMMENTS OR TITLES CONTAINING MY NAME OR PICTURE. BEWARE OF COMMENTS WITH NU…