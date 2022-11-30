Lions and friends!
From several months ago we knew this would happen! (See the headline below).
Can I PLEASE see your SHOCKED face!
Next will be followed by a pause- and inflation will continue to rise! Count on it.
Fed Chair Powell says smaller interest rate hikes could start in December.
Click HERE: https://www.cnbc.com/2022/11/30/fed-chair-jerome-powell-…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.