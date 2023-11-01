Lions and friends.

On the first of each month I humbly ask you to support my work. Just $5.

Choose either PayPal, Click: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/GregoryMannarino

Or Use STRIPE, Click: https://buy.stripe.com/28o15F82aeQwcCc7ss

I also LOVE Cryptocurrencies! WANT TO SUPPORT MY WORK WITH CRYPTO? Please click: https://commerce.coinbase.com/checkout/81ce…