Lions and friends.
In the video I did this morning, bottom of the page, I explained more about what I am seeing with regard to the global debt/bond market as of late. With that, the MMRI is now sitting at 250- HIGH RISK.
Gauging from your own understanding on all this, and looking at the MMRI chart, where do you see the MMRI in 6 months?
(This is a snapsho…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.