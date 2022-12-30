Lions and friends.

In the video I did this morning, bottom of the page, I explained more about what I am seeing with regard to the global debt/bond market as of late. With that, the MMRI is now sitting at 250- HIGH RISK.

Gauging from your own understanding on all this, and looking at the MMRI chart, where do you see the MMRI in 6 months?

(This is a snapsho…