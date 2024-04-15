Lions and friends…
Reuters and other financial networks are reporting that Trump Media Company, ticker DJT, said that it could sell millions of shares in coming months, including the former president's entire stake. And this is why the stock dropped over 18% on the day.
DJT social-media company insiders have been “locked out” from selling company shares. …
