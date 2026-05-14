Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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Bateman's avatar
Bateman
22m

So disgusting! They really do think we're stupid

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Don Burgundy's avatar
Don Burgundy
23m

Gaslighting fatigue is real

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