FACT… People read headlines…. they rarely read the articles.

This here, is a “READ THE HEADLINE” mechanism Lions… its perception management in real time.

Lets cut into this one.

Lions The headline says. Retail sales rise again.

The real read is. Consumers are spending more dollars because prices are higher, especially fuel, not because households are getting stronger.

The Census Bureau’s own report says April retail and food services sales were up 0.5% brought on by higher costs… That is the trick. Lions. These are receipts, not real purchasing power strength.

So the consumer did not suddenly get stronger. The consumer got hit at the pump. PAYING ON AVERAGE 20.9% MORE!

So yeah… retail SPENDING WENT UP! This is FORCED spending as inflation rips right into peoples wallets.

Go ahead, make it up.

GM