Lions... And Here It Is. (The Economic Lie Is Coming Apart (IN REAL TIME). Bank Repossessions SKYROCKET 45%!!!!!!!!!!From Greg MGregory MannarinoJun 26, 2026∙ Paid552031ShareLions. The new numbers from TODAY are at nightmare levels. (And these are the numbers they are allowing us to know).The New York Fed says total US household debt has reached $19 trillion. At the same time, 4.8% of outstanding household debt is now in some stage of delinquency.……….US foreclosure filings have now jumped 26% year over year in the first qua…Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Gregory Mannarino.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.PreviousNext