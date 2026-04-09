Lions… here are the numbers. February PCE rose 0.4% month over month, with annual PCE at 2.8% and core PCE at 3.0%. (Keep in mind that this is what they are allowing us to know).

Inflation was not “cooling,” (I HATE THAT WORD), as they were trying to spin it, even before the war.

Lions. Now add oil, shipping stress, and supply disruption, and the risk is that the next inflation prints look worse while growth gets weaker.

What these numbers mean…

Inflation continues to creep higher AND, we have not yet even begun to see the damage already inbound, IT CANNOT BE STOPPED, from the war.

Consumers are being FORCED to spend more of their income and FORCED to fund this war Trump got us into.

Consumers are being forced to spend more of their income just to maintain the same standard of living. More money goes to gas, groceries, utilities, and basic necessities, leaving less for discretionary spending. That squeezes households HARDER.

Lions… for the economy it means slower real growth, and an even weaker consumer.

For markets it means the relief rally gets harder to sustain if crude keeps climbing. Higher energy costs work like a “tax on OVERALL the economy.” They hit transport, production, airlines, retailers, and ultimately YOU, the consumer.

Bottom line… inflation was already getting worse before the war. (Really?). Who would have known…

Now, add incoming oil shock, STILL disrupted shipping, and the risk is simple again! Higher prices, weaker growth, and more pressure on both consumers and markets.

GM