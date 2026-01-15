Lions... ANY Lion Who Cannot Afford To Be Here Will Get A Free Subscription.
From Greg M
Lions…
Here we are building something… and NO LION will ever be left behind.
Over the past week, we have given away hundreds of free subscriptions to Lions who say that they honestly cannot afford the $40 a year cost.
I intend to to continue this indefinitely.
GM
DO YOU NEED A FREE SUB? Reach out to me. Click HERE.
Your such a generous person!! God will bless you!!
Thank You - A thought on how people can interact with the current system and stay true or certainly closer to their Constitutional money - Gold and Silver is to leverage services like Glint, Vera Cash, Kinesis, Tally and maybe when things like Battle Bank become available for ordinary people they too may offer a commodity backed credit / debit card - that is digital backed by physical. Just saying.