Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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John's avatar
John
2h

First chump now musk. Will the real Jesus please stand up.

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Kamil's avatar
Kamil
2h

It really never baffles me to see normies still think that billionaires and this AI/Robot tech will be used to help us 🤣😅

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