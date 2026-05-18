Lions... Are Brain-Implants "Jesus Like Technology?" Elon Musk Says Yes...
From Greg M
Elon Musk on Monday compared the work of one of his startups, the brain-chip company Neuralink, to that of Jesus Christ.
Musk was asked to describe an exciting breakthrough technology that he’s working on and that people “aren’t talking about enough.” Musk then pivoted to describing Neuralink’s work to that Of Jesus Christ Technology.
First chump now musk. Will the real Jesus please stand up.
It really never baffles me to see normies still think that billionaires and this AI/Robot tech will be used to help us 🤣😅