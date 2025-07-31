A provision in the Republican megabill, which was signed into law earlier this month, giving each newborn $1,000 could be “a back door for privatizing Social Security,” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Wednesday.

Speaking at an event hosted by Breitbart News, Bessent spoke about the savings program included in the so-called One Big Beautiful Bill as a way to privatize Social Security, which President Donald Trump has said in the past he would not touch.

