ARE YOU WILLING TO FIGHT?
Lions. We The People CAN AGAIN HAVE A CONSTITUTIONAL MONEY SYSTEM! But, WE MUST BE WILLING TO FIGHT FOR IT. Central banks, and in this case The Federal Reserve, will use EVERY WEAPON at their disposal to keep THEIR debt-based slave system going. The Fed. will use the US Military against us if need be! In order to prevent a retu…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.