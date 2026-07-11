Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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The WinePress's avatar
The WinePress
2h

False flag coming at some point.

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Jeremy's avatar
Jeremy
2h

Every single thing is about Trump, his ego, and his money. He cares nothing about the people he lied to and promised to serve their interests instead of his own.

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