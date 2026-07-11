Lions. As We Know... TRUST NOTHING! Verify Everything. With That.... What's Your Take On This? (Thoughts? Comments?)
From Greg M
Lions. What do you make of these posts by Trump from last night.
President Donald Trump threatened to “decimate and destroy” Iran if Tehran acts on threats to assassinate him.
“1000 Missiles are Locked and Loaded and aimed at the Islamic Republic of Iran, with thousands of more to immediately follow, should the Iranian Government act on its threat, pronounced in many corners of the Globe, to assassinate, or attempt to assassinate, the sitting President of the United States of America, in this case, ME!” Trump wrote on Truth Social late Friday U.S. time.
Trump went on to post this.
“Orders have already been given, and the U.S. Military is ready, willing, and able, for a one year period of time, subject to extension, to completely decimate and destroy all areas of Iran - PRAISE BE TO ALLAH!
GM
False flag coming at some point.
Every single thing is about Trump, his ego, and his money. He cares nothing about the people he lied to and promised to serve their interests instead of his own.