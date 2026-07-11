Lions. What do you make of these posts by Trump from last night.

President Donald Trump threatened to “decimate and destroy” Iran if Tehran acts on threats to assassinate him.

“1000 Missiles are Locked and Loaded and aimed at the Islamic Republic of Iran, with thousands of more to immediately follow, should the Iranian Government act on its threat, pronounced in many corners of the Globe, to assassinate, or attempt to assassinate, the sitting President of the United States of America, in this case, ME!” Trump wrote on Truth Social late Friday U.S. time.

Trump went on to post this.

“Orders have already been given, and the U.S. Military is ready, willing, and able, for a one year period of time, subject to extension, to completely decimate and destroy all areas of Iran - PRAISE BE TO ALLAH!

GM