TODAY, ON CNBC, DIMON WARNED AGAIN ON THE DEBT MARKET…

But Dimon’s warnings are no surprise to anyone here.

Dimon and other Babylonian Priests, like US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and MANY others, are trying to manage the narrative, but people are starting to wake up!

Dimon is now echoing what we have been saying all along…

“The US is being ruled by its central bank and is therefore trapped in an endless cycle of borrowing, skyrocketing debt and deficits, deliberate currency purchasing power destruction, propping up the economy with artificial demand via easy money policies, and deliberately KILLING the middle-class/the economy.”

With that, above, and as a result, the Fed gets to monetize the debt! Allowing itself to inflate and get even more powerful. (Go ahead, make THAT up).

All this manipulation, which has ZERO resemblance to any type of free-market system, has now inflated the largest stock market bubble in world history. But! When the bond market starts to demand a higher risk premium, the entire system shakes- and then out pops the creatures, like Jamie Dimon giving warnings.

Lions… you and I have been raising this alarm long before Babylonian High Priest Jamie Dimon started to open his Babylonian pie hole, and what he’s saying now confirms everything we have been saying! This is the end of the debt-fueled game, and the cracks in Babylon’s foundation are getting too big to ignore.

Babylon’s Last Trick? War or Shock. Historically, when debt-based systems crack, empires reach for distraction or destruction, a shock event, a false flag, or open war to keep the system alive a little longer.

Lions… it’s well time to prepare outside of their system. Babylonian High Priest Jamie Dimon’s words are not prophecy, they’re proof that the world’s elite know what’s coming.

