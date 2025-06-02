Gregory’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
KayAnne Riley's avatar
KayAnne Riley
2d

Dimon telling the U.S. that its Central Bank is ruining us is like Satan sounding the alarm that Apolyon and Beelzebub are on their way and we’d better get ready!! It’s just so RIDICULOUS.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
Scooter's avatar
Scooter
2d

War. They always go with the war option.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
56 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Gregory Mannarino
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture