Gregory’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
el Gallinazo's avatar
el Gallinazo
3d

Excellent analysis

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Gregory Mannarino
Susan Emig's avatar
Susan Emig
3d

Julie Green had a word yesterday that WB is being forced to step down & that won’t stop him from paying for his corruption. It will all be exposed. Just like you Greg, I’ve observed these horrors for decades & have grown weary. Lord, just like the son who came to his father & demanded his inheritance ( & it was granted & given to him) we demand our inheritance from you. We plead the blood of Jesus over all of this corruption & say, “ no more delay…bring down on their own heads what the wicked have gotten away with for decades” Transfer that wealth to the righteous whom you have called to steward it. We demand our inheritance now, in Jesus’ name . We will not squander it

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
63 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Gregory Mannarino
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture