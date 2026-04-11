Lions…

Trump is floating our another fantasy delusion propaganda perception management statement again…

Trump stated: “The US Will Have The Strait Open Fairly Soon.”

The issue? His statement could whipsaw the market… AGAIN.

Here is my take… AND I WOULD LIKE TO HEAR FROM YOU.

Trump made that statement in a vacuum, and gave NO SPECIFICS.

Lions… to me this sounds more like perception-narrative management/propaganda than any confirmed reality.

KEY POINT. If this were even remotely true, he would not need to sell the outcome in advance.

What are your thoughts on this?

GM