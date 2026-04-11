Lions... Be Careful Here. (Thoughts? Comments?) Weigh In Here...
From Greg M
Lions…
Trump is floating our another fantasy delusion propaganda perception management statement again…
Trump stated: “The US Will Have The Strait Open Fairly Soon.”
The issue? His statement could whipsaw the market… AGAIN.
Here is my take… AND I WOULD LIKE TO HEAR FROM YOU.
Trump made that statement in a vacuum, and gave NO SPECIFICS.
Lions… to me this sounds more like perception-narrative management/propaganda than any confirmed reality.
KEY POINT. If this were even remotely true, he would not need to sell the outcome in advance.
What are your thoughts on this?
GM
More insider trading on deck
I’ve never seen anyone destroy their credibility so fast in real time.